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Michoacan Golf Guide

Michoacan Golf Courses

Michoacan Golf Resorts

  • Hacienda Cantalagua Hotel & CC
    Hacienda Cantalagua
    Contepec, Michiacan
    Located only 90 minutes from Santa Fe and 50 minutes from Toluca, Hacienda Cantalagua combines timeless architecture with modern amenities to create a peaceful and inviting retreat. There are 126 suites on the property, each with rich wooden floors, historic architecture, and a distinct sense of “home” in every detail. Guests can unwind by the…
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