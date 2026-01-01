Michoacan Golf Guide
Michoacan Golf Courses
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Morelia, MichoacanSemi-Private
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Morelia, MichoacanPublic
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Tarimbaro, MichoacanPrivate
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Contepec, MichoacanResort
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Morelia, MichoacanPrivate
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Morelia, MichoacanPrivate
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Zacapu, Michoacan
Michoacan Golf Resorts
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Contepec, MichiacanLocated only 90 minutes from Santa Fe and 50 minutes from Toluca, Hacienda Cantalagua combines timeless architecture with modern amenities to create a peaceful and inviting retreat. There are 126 suites on the property, each with rich wooden floors, historic architecture, and a distinct sense of “home” in every detail. Guests can unwind by the…