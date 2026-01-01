Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Golf Guide
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Golf Courses
Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Golf Resorts
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Canouan Island, St Vincent & The GrenadinesCanouan Estate Resort and Villas is just a short flight from Barbados and other neighboring islands to enjoy its beachfront villas, two six-bedroom residences and the one- and two-bedroom suites on 1200 tropical acres. The property includes four beaches, four restaurants and bars, three tennis courts, a complimentary kids' and teen clubs, as well…