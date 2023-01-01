About Canouan Estate Resort and Villas Canouan Estate Resort and Villas is just a short flight from Barbados and other neighboring islands to enjoy its beachfront villas, two six-bedroom residences and the one- and two-bedroom suites on 1200 tropical acres. The property includes four beaches, four restaurants and bars, three tennis courts, a complimentary kids' and teen clubs, as well as non-motorized water sports and hiking trails. Guests staying in the villas may enjoy a complimentary golf cart for the duration of their trip to explore the property. Canouan Estate also features an 18-hole Jim Fazio-designed golf course overlooking the Grenadine islands and boasting one of the longest par-3 holes in the world.

Facts Price Range $$$$ Property Class ★★★★ Acres 1200 Number of Units Less than 100 Amenities Restaurants Casual, Bar Room Types Villas/Casitas, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental Pool Outdoor Beach Access Yes Fitness Center Yes Golf School/Academy Yes Practice Facility Yes Spa Yes Tennis Yes Banquet Space Yes Services Room Service Yes Concierge Yes Kids Program Yes Rules Is the resort pet friendly? No Is resort stay required for a tee time? No

Golf courses at Canouan Estate Resort and Villas Canouan Estate Golf Course Charles Town, Canouan Island Resort 0.0 0 Write Review