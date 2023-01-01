Home / Caribbean Golf Resorts / St. Vincent and The Grenadines Golf Resorts

Canouan Estate Resort and Villas

A sunny day view from The Grenadines Estate Golf Club.
Canouan Estate, Canouan Island, St Vincent & The Grenadines
+1 784 458 8000
Canouan Estate Resort and Villas is just a short flight from Barbados and other neighboring islands to enjoy its beachfront villas, two six-bedroom residences and the one- and two-bedroom suites on 1200 tropical acres. The property includes four beaches, four restaurants and bars, three tennis courts, a complimentary kids' and teen clubs, as well as non-motorized water sports and hiking trails. Guests staying in the villas may enjoy a complimentary golf cart for the duration of their trip to explore the property. Canouan Estate also features an 18-hole Jim Fazio-designed golf course overlooking the Grenadine islands and boasting one of the longest par-3 holes in the world.
Price Range$$$$
Property Class★★★★
Acres1200
Number of UnitsLess than 100

RestaurantsCasual, Bar
Room TypesVillas/Casitas, Suite, Cabins/Home Rental
PoolOutdoor
Beach AccessYes
Fitness CenterYes
Golf School/AcademyYes
Practice FacilityYes
SpaYes
TennisYes
Banquet SpaceYes

Room ServiceYes
ConciergeYes
Kids ProgramYes

Is the resort pet friendly?No
Is resort stay required for a tee time?No

