Shigira Bay Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 70
Length 6110 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|6110 yards
|Regular
|70
|5785 yards
|Ladies
|70
|5274 yards
Year Built 2000
Golf Season Year round
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Caddies Yes
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, AMEX, Diners, Discover, UnionPay
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
