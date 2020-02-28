FLC Samson Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7247 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7247 yards
|Blue
|72
|6642 yards
|White
|72
|6106 yards
|Red
|72
|5218 yards
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nicklaus (2015)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout