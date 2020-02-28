Great Northern
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private/Resort
Par 72
Length 6775 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pro
|72
|6775 meters
|II
|72
|5892 meters
|I
|72
|5347 meters
|III
|72
|5242 meters
|IV
|72
|4562 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Architect Nicklaus (2017)
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Great Northern Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesSpa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout