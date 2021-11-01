Samsun Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Municipal
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6092 meters
Slope 131
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6092 meters
|72.7
|131
|Yellow
|72
|5689 yards
|70.5
|124
|Blue
|72
|5354 meters
|74.6
|135
|Red
|72
|4757 meters
|71.0
|120
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Greens Poa/Bent Grass
Architect Kevin Ramsey (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - $11
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout