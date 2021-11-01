Mangla Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7010 yards
|White
|72
|6624 yards
|Red
|72
|5821 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Architect Ted Parslow
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout