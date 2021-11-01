Goeun Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6645 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6645 meters
|Blue
|72
|6230 meters
|White
|72
|5881 meters
|Yellow
|72
|5523 meters
|Red
|72
|4895 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Architect Song Ho Cheng
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 80000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout