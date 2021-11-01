Korea Coast Guard Academy Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 32
Length 2925 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue1
|32
|2925 meters
|Blue2
|32
|2850 meters
|White2
|32
|2608 meters
|White1
|32
|2545 meters
|Red2
|32
|2241 meters
|Red1
|32
|2235 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout