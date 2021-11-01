Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / South Jeolla Province

Korea Coast Guard Academy Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 32
Length 2925 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue1 32 2925 meters
Blue2 32 2850 meters
White2 32 2608 meters
White1 32 2545 meters
Red2 32 2241 meters
Red1 32 2235 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
City Park Golf & Resort - Park/City
City Park Golf & Resort - Park/City Course
Yeosu, Jeollanam-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Ananti South Sea Namhae Golf
Ananti South Sea Namhae Golf
Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Gwangyang GC
Gwangyang Golf Club
Gwangyang-si, Jeollanam-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Ocean CC
The Ocean Country Club
Yeosu, Jeollanam-do
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Suncheon Booyong CC: #17
Suncheon Booyong Country Club
Suncheon, Jeollanam-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seungju CC - East: #8
Seungju Country Club - East Course
Suncheon, Jeollanam-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seungju CC - South: #8
Seungju Country Club - South Course
Suncheon, Jeollanam-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Seungju CC - Center: #7
Seungju Country Club - Center Course
Suncheon, Jeollanam-do
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sacheon CC - Pine: #2
Sacheon Country Club - Pine Course
Sacheon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
South Cape Owners Club
South Cape Owners Club
Namhae, Gyeongsangnam-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sacheon CC - Rabbit: #1
Sacheon Country Club - Rabbit Course
Sacheon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Suncheon CC: #7
Suncheon Country Club
Suncheon, Jeollanam-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Tubac Golf Resort
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Travel Offers
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $225
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
Travel Offers
Rancho de los Caballeros Golf
From $200
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
Travel Offers
Palm Springs Top Golf Course Package
From $75
Featured Content
santa-rosa-15-construction.JPG
Articles
Keeping everyone informed is a Cool Golf Thing
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Video
Ultimate Itinerary: Tampa
Saddlebrook Resort - Saddlebrook Course - hole 18
Articles
Ultimate Value: Best season to play golf in Tampa-St. Petersburg
shuttle-meadow-6-2021-us-open-qualifying.jpeg
Articles
12 notable golf courses hosting 2021 U.S. Open qualifying
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me