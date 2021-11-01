Police Fitness Center - Yongin Course
Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 2822 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|2822 meters
|Front
|36
|2733 meters
|Ladies
|36
|1869 meters
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 11000
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
