Karelia Golf - Pilkonpuisto
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 18
Length 699 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|18
|699 meters
|Red
|18
|534 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect Lassi Pekka Tilander (2009)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Course Layout