Ksirovka Golf Academy
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 18
Length 484 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|18
|484 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Architect Jonathan Gaunt
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBistro, Cafe
Available SportsMinigolf, Fitness
Course Layout