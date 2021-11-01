Blokhus Golf Club - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round
Architect Caspar Grauballe (2006) Hawtree Ltd (2006)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Course Layout