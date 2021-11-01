Izmir Golf Club
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 28
Length 1113 meters
Slope 80
Rating 27.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|28
|1113 meters
|27.0
|80
|Red
|28
|995 meters
|27.5
|80
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Architect European Golf Design (2014)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Stay & Play Offers
From $279
Valid dates: Nov 01, 2021 - May 31, 2021
Whether your handicap is high or low you’ll find golf at the Tubac Golf Resort both challenging and enjoyable. Made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1996 movie “Tin Cup” the Tubac Golf Course is considered to be the “Jewell of the Southern Arizona Golf Courses”
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout