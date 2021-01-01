Home / Courses / South America / Brazil / Southeast Region

Paradise Lake Golf Resort - East Course

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 70
Length 6410 yards
Slope 112
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 70 6410 yards 72.2 112
White 70 6004 yards 70.0 108
Yellow 70 5832 yards 68.3 106
Red (W) 70 5435 yards 70.0 112
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 72.2/112 435 341 168 305 305 343 178 385 408 2868 180 389 337 194 637 366 325 422 692 3542 6410
White M: 70.0/108 405 315 150 285 285 323 169 375 373 2680 170 355 311 172 589 335 320 402 670 3324 6004
Yellow M: 68.3/106 395 305 140 275 275 313 169 365 363 2600 170 345 300 162 580 325 310 390 650 3232 5832
Red W: 70.0/112 375 282 115 267 265 308 163 353 333 2461 159 301 267 151 558 280 300 388 570 2974 5435
Handicap 1 11 13 15 17 9 5 7 3 16 8 12 14 2 10 18 6 4
Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 34 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 70

Course Details

Year Built 2018

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming, Riding, Billiards

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

