Paradise Lake Golf Resort - East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 70
Length 6410 yards
Slope 112
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|70
|6410 yards
|72.2
|112
|White
|70
|6004 yards
|70.0
|108
|Yellow
|70
|5832 yards
|68.3
|106
|Red (W)
|70
|5435 yards
|70.0
|112
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 72.2/112
|435
|341
|168
|305
|305
|343
|178
|385
|408
|2868
|180
|389
|337
|194
|637
|366
|325
|422
|692
|3542
|6410
|White M: 70.0/108
|405
|315
|150
|285
|285
|323
|169
|375
|373
|2680
|170
|355
|311
|172
|589
|335
|320
|402
|670
|3324
|6004
|Yellow M: 68.3/106
|395
|305
|140
|275
|275
|313
|169
|365
|363
|2600
|170
|345
|300
|162
|580
|325
|310
|390
|650
|3232
|5832
|Red W: 70.0/112
|375
|282
|115
|267
|265
|308
|163
|353
|333
|2461
|159
|301
|267
|151
|558
|280
|300
|388
|570
|2974
|5435
|Handicap
|1
|11
|13
|15
|17
|9
|5
|7
|3
|16
|8
|12
|14
|2
|10
|18
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|34
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|70
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Riding, Billiards
Available SportsTennis
Course Layout