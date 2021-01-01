Osan Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 2828 yards
Slope 127
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|2828 yards
|34.6
|127
|Ladies (W)
|36
|2828 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Osan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 69.2/127
|330
|466
|286
|298
|97
|328
|143
|341
|484
|2773
|5656
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|330
|466
|286
|298
|97
|328
|143
|341
|484
|2773
|5656
|Handicap
|15
|9
|17
|3
|13
|11
|5
|1
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
Course Layout