Osan Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 2828 yards
Slope 127
Rating 34.6
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 36 2828 yards 34.6 127
Ladies (W) 36 2828 yards 35.1 119
Full Scorecard
Scorecard for Osan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 69.2/127 330 466 286 298 97 328 143 341 484 2773 5656
Ladies W: 70.2/119 330 466 286 298 97 328 143 341 484 2773 5656
Handicap 15 9 17 3 13 11 5 1 7
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No

Food & Beverage

Food & Beverage

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
The Lakes at Osan - Osan Airbase
The Lakes at Osan - Osan Airbase
Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi-do
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Deoksan Fitness Center
Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
River Bend GC
River Bend Golf Course
United States Army Garrison-Humphreys, Gyeonggi
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
River Bend GC
River Bend Golf Course - 6-hole Practice Course
United States Army Garrison-Humphreys, Gyeonggi
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Balios CC - East: #2
Balios Country Club - East Course
Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
La Vie D'Or Resort & CC: #6
La Vie D'Or Resort & Country Club
Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Balios CC
Balios Country Club - South Course
Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Balios CC - West: #2
Balios Country Club - West Course
Hwaseong-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Plaza CC - Lion: #14
Plaza Country Club - Lion Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Plaza CC - Tiger: #7
Plaza Country Club - Tiger Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanwon CC
Hanwon Country Club - Baekje Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanwon CC
Hanwon Country Club - Silla Course
Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

