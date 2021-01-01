Drakpoi Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3356 yards
Slope 128
Rating 35.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|3356 yards
|35.5
|128
|Ladies (W)
|36
|3224 yards
|36.9
|135
Scorecard for Drakpoi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 71.0/128
|436
|533
|426
|505
|158
|301
|168
|384
|420
|3331
|6713
|Ladies W: 73.8/135
|398
|518
|393
|505
|154
|295
|162
|338
|417
|3180
|6448
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $300
Valid dates: Jan 01, 2021 - May 30, 2021
We invite you to come and experience the serenity of Borrego and challenge of Rams Hill while benefiting from our package pricing as you select from 3 different lodging options.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout