Eyserhof Short Golf

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 27
Length 607 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 607 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2013
Architect Dimitri van Hauwaert (2013)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

