Eyserhof Short Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 27
Length 607 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|607 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2013
Architect Dimitri van Hauwaert (2013)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
