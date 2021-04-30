Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 35
Length 2540 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 35 2540 yards
Regular 35 2404 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Abashiri Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 32.05/107 W: 33.55/109 256 144 440 149 342 278 269 260 393 2531 2531
Handicap 8 7 3 4 5 2 1 6 9
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, AMEX, UC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

