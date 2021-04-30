Abashiri Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 35
Length 2540 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|35
|2540 yards
|Regular
|35
|2404 yards
Scorecard for Abashiri Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 32.05/107 W: 33.55/109
|256
|144
|440
|149
|342
|278
|269
|260
|393
|2531
|2531
|Handicap
|8
|7
|3
|4
|5
|2
|1
|6
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, UFJ, AMEX, UC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
