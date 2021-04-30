Home / Courses / Central America and the Caribbean / Guatemala

Monte Maria Country Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5194 yards
Slope 144
Rating 64.6

Also known as Antigua Golf Monte María Country Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue (18-hole) 70 5194 yards 64.6 144
White (18-hole) 70 4686 yards 60.0 133
Red (18-hole) (W) 70 3996 yards 62.6 135
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Antigua Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 32.3/144 304 377 494 120 307 177 431 172 286 2668 2668
White M: 30.0/133 281 283 480 110 259 165 343 150 272 2343 2343
Red W: 31.3/135 219 263 386 89 232 133 324 110 242 1998 1998
Handicap 9 8 1 7 3 6 2 4 5
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 3 4 35 35

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - $6.50
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

