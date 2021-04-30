Monte Maria Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 70
Length 5194 yards
Slope 144
Rating 64.6
Also known as Antigua Golf Monte María Country Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|70
|5194 yards
|64.6
|144
|White (18-hole)
|70
|4686 yards
|60.0
|133
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|70
|3996 yards
|62.6
|135
Scorecard for Antigua Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 32.3/144
|304
|377
|494
|120
|307
|177
|431
|172
|286
|2668
|2668
|White M: 30.0/133
|281
|283
|480
|110
|259
|165
|343
|150
|272
|2343
|2343
|Red W: 31.3/135
|219
|263
|386
|89
|232
|133
|324
|110
|242
|1998
|1998
|Handicap
|9
|8
|1
|7
|3
|6
|2
|4
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|35
|35
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - $6.50
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Reviews
Course Layout