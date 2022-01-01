Kesennuma Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5876 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|72
|5876 yards
|34.6
|117
|White (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5876 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Kesennuma Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 34.6/117 W: 35.1/119
|307
|343
|335
|135
|478
|320
|363
|180
|477
|2938
|2938
|Handicap
|9
|6
|3
|7
|4
|1
|5
|2
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout