Kesennuma Country Club
Miyagi, Japan

Kesennuma Country Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5876 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 72 5876 yards 34.6 117
White (18-hole) (W) 72 5876 yards 35.1 119
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kesennuma Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 34.6/117 W: 35.1/119 307 343 335 135 478 320 363 180 477 2938 2938
Handicap 9 6 3 7 4 1 5 2 8
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, DC, UFJ
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

