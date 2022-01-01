Teshikaga Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7011 yards
|Regular
|72
|6410 yards
|Women
|72
|5465 yards
Scorecard for Teshikaga Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|421
|569
|355
|183
|416
|372
|197
|550
|448
|3511
|410
|350
|434
|175
|558
|429
|377
|202
|580
|3515
|7026
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|383
|525
|323
|161
|388
|339
|169
|509
|416
|3213
|377
|323
|399
|153
|525
|390
|350
|159
|536
|3212
|6425
|Handicap
|9
|11
|17
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|5
|4
|12
|2
|18
|6
|14
|16
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout