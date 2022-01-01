Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Teshikaga Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7011 yards
Regular 72 6410 yards
Women 72 5465 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Teshikaga Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 421 569 355 183 416 372 197 550 448 3511 410 350 434 175 558 429 377 202 580 3515 7026
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 383 525 323 161 388 339 169 509 416 3213 377 323 399 153 525 390 350 159 536 3212 6425
Handicap 9 11 17 15 3 13 7 1 5 4 12 2 18 6 14 16 8 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me