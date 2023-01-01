Golf Club Na Vrsich - Academy Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 54
Length 2043 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 53.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow (18-hole)
|54
|2043 yards
|53.1
|Red (18-hole)
|54
|1701 meters
|53.2
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Na Vrších Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
Golf Packages
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Course Layout