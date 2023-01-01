Home / Courses / Europe / Czech Republic / Hradec Kralove

Golf Club Na Vrsich - Academy Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 54
Length 2043 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 53.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow (18-hole) 54 2043 yards 53.1
Red (18-hole) 54 1701 meters 53.2

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Na Vrších Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
GC Na Vrsich
Golf Club Na Vrsich
Jeníkovice, Hradec Králové
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Park GC Hradec Kralove
Park Golf Club Hradec Kralove
Hradec Králové, Hradec Králové
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nová Amerika Golf Resort - Woodland
Nova Amerika Golf Resort - Woodland Nine
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf & Spa Resort Kuneticka Hora: #11
Golf & Spa Resort Kuneticka Hora
Dříteč, Pardubice
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
Nová Amerika Golf Resort - Bohemia Garden
Nova Amerika Golf Resort - Bohemia Garden Nine
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nová Amerika Golf Resort - Maple Hills
Nova Amerika Golf Resort - Maple Hills Nine
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nova Amerika Golf Resort
Nova Amerika Golf Resort - Academy Course
Jaromer, Hradec Králové
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Hradek - Castle & Cherry
Golf Hradek - Castle & Cherry Course
Nechanice, Hradec Králové
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Pardubice
Golf Club Pardubice
Pardubice, Pardubice
Private/Resort
3.0
1
Write Review
GC Osycina
Golf Club Osycina
Vysoké Mýto, Pardubice
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Queen's Park GC Mysteves
Queen's Park Golf Club Mysteves - Public Course
Myštěves, Hradec Králové
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Queen's Park GC Mysteves
Queen's Park Golf Club Mysteves - Club Course
Myštěves, Hradec Králové
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
PGA National Czech Republic
Best of Prague Package
FROM $457 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Prague and 2 rounds of golf at PGA National Czech Republic.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me