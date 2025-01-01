Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Estadio Espanol Pitch & Putt

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1017 yards
Slope 87
Rating 52.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 18-holes 54 1017 yards 52.1 87
Ladies (W) 18-holes 54 1017 yards 53.0 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch and Putt Estadio Español
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 52.1/87 60 45 46 47 50 55 57 44 75 479 1017
Ladies W: 53.0/89 60 45 46 47 50 55 57 44 75 479 1017
Handicap 7 15 16 14 11 13 6 17 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
