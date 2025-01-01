Estadio Espanol Pitch & Putt
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 54
Length 1017 yards
Slope 87
Rating 52.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens 18-holes
|54
|1017 yards
|52.1
|87
|Ladies (W) 18-holes
|54
|1017 yards
|53.0
|89
Scorecard for Pitch and Putt Estadio Español
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 52.1/87
|60
|45
|46
|47
|50
|55
|57
|44
|75
|479
|1017
|Ladies W: 53.0/89
|60
|45
|46
|47
|50
|55
|57
|44
|75
|479
|1017
|Handicap
|7
|15
|16
|14
|11
|13
|6
|17
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
