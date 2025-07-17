Windsong Farm Golf Club - North Course

The addition of John Fought's North Course across the road from the club's celebrated South Course makes Windsong Farm the first 36-hole private club in the state, and solidifies its standing as Minnesota's premier destination private club.

The new North is 1,000 yards shorter (6,492 yards compared to 7,552) and set within a much smaller footprint (125 acres vs. 220) than the South, a regular host of the annual University of Minnesota Gopher Invitational men’s golf tournament. Even without the added length, the North Course plays much tougher than its yardage implies. with wind a constant threat to push balls into wetlands or bunkers.

Fought leaned hard into C.B. Macdonald/Seth Raynor-style "template" holes, utilizing classic green shapes like Eden (no. 2), Biarritz (no. 4) and Redan (no. 17), plus one double green (nos. 13 and 16). What's fascinating about the North Course's routing of six par 3s and four par 5s is that no consecutive holes are the same par until no. 14 kicks off a stretch of three straight par 4s.