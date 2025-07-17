Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Windsong Farm Golf Club - North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 70
Length 6483 yards
Slope 134
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 70 6483 yards 70.7 134
Blue (W) 70 6008 yards 74.6 133
Blue 70 6008 yards 69.0 130
White (W) 70 5348 yards 70.5 124
White 70 5348 yards 65.6 124
Red 70 4470 yards 61.9 116
Red (W) 70 4470 yards 65.5 114
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/134 466 173 561 210 524 373 523 149 306 3285 211 543 428 161 409 351 436 171 488 3198 6483
Blue M: 69.0/130 W: 74.6/133 402 165 515 184 506 331 505 130 290 3028 188 524 408 140 391 328 401 148 452 2980 6008
White M: 65.6/124 W: 70.5/124 373 160 500 160 435 309 412 110 262 2721 168 485 387 118 354 272 347 127 369 2627 5348
Red M: 61.9/116 W: 65.5/114 279 88 434 130 385 276 364 87 240 2283 127 404 299 90 327 212 284 105 339 2187 4470
Handicap 1 7 9 3 13 5 11 15 17 14 10 8 18 4 12 6 16 2
Par 4 3 5 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 34 70
Handicap (W) 1 11 3 9 15 5 7 17 13 12 8 14 18 4 10 6 16 2

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Fairways Bent Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Seasonal
Architect John Fought (2015)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms
Reviews

4.0
1 Reviews (1)
JasonDeeganGA
Played On
Reviews 764
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Golf Advisor
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Walked

Minnesota's new destination private club

The addition of John Fought's North Course across the road from the club's celebrated South Course makes Windsong Farm the first 36-hole private club in the state, and solidifies its standing as Minnesota's premier destination private club.

The new North is 1,000 yards shorter (6,492 yards compared to 7,552) and set within a much smaller footprint (125 acres vs. 220) than the South, a regular host of the annual University of Minnesota Gopher Invitational men’s golf tournament. Even without the added length, the North Course plays much tougher than its yardage implies. with wind a constant threat to push balls into wetlands or bunkers.

Fought leaned hard into C.B. Macdonald/Seth Raynor-style "template" holes, utilizing classic green shapes like Eden (no. 2), Biarritz (no. 4) and Redan (no. 17), plus one double green (nos. 13 and 16). What's fascinating about the North Course's routing of six par 3s and four par 5s is that no consecutive holes are the same par until no. 14 kicks off a stretch of three straight par 4s.

Conditions Excellent
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Course Layout
