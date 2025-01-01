Aqueduto Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 1100 yards
Slope 86
Rating 28.4
Previously known as Quinta da Lage Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow (W)
|27
|1100 yards
|28.4
|86
|Yellow
|27
|1100 yards
|27.0
|84
|Red (W)
|27
|990 yards
|28.1
|84
|Red
|27
|990 yards
|26.6
|83
|Purple (W)
|27
|978 yards
|28.0
|84
|Purple
|27
|978 yards
|26.6
|82
Scorecard for Campo de Golfe do Aqueduto
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Yellow M: 54.0/84 W: 56.8/86
|173
|161
|100
|107
|122
|96
|72
|112
|157
|1100
|2200
|Red M: 53.2/83 W: 56.2/84
|163
|147
|91
|97
|108
|92
|72
|104
|116
|990
|1980
|Purple M: 53.2/82 W: 56.0/84
|151
|147
|91
|97
|108
|92
|72
|104
|116
|978
|1956
|Handicap
|1
|5
|13
|11
|15
|17
|7
|9
|3
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes - "Paredes Golf Academy"
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout