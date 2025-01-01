Aqueduto Golf Course

Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 27
Length 1100 yards
Slope 86
Rating 28.4

Previously known as Quinta da Lage Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow (W) 27 1100 yards 28.4 86
Yellow 27 1100 yards 27.0 84
Red (W) 27 990 yards 28.1 84
Red 27 990 yards 26.6 83
Purple (W) 27 978 yards 28.0 84
Purple 27 978 yards 26.6 82
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Campo de Golfe do Aqueduto
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Yellow M: 54.0/84 W: 56.8/86 173 161 100 107 122 96 72 112 157 1100 2200
Red M: 53.2/83 W: 56.2/84 163 147 91 97 108 92 72 104 116 990 1980
Purple M: 53.2/82 W: 56.0/84 151 147 91 97 108 92 72 104 116 978 1956
Handicap 1 5 13 11 15 17 7 9 3
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2012

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes - "Paredes Golf Academy"
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant
