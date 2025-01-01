Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Porto Belo Golf All Resort

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3272 yards
Slope 130
Rating 35.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3272 yards 35.5 130
Blue 36 3085 yards 34.6 126
White 36 2852 yards 33.5 120
White (W) 36 2852 yards 36.5 124
Red 36 2642 yards 32.6 114
Red (W) 36 2642 yards 35.2 120
Green (W) 36 2190 yards 32.6 109
Scorecard
Scorecard for Porto Belo Golf All Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 71.0/130 315 180 350 430 156 505 442 347 547 3272 6544
Blue M: 69.2/126 285 165 322 418 144 489 399 337 526 3085 6170
White M: 67.0/120 W: 73.0/124 258 152 291 392 133 463 349 314 500 2852 5704
Red M: 65.2/114 W: 70.4/120 230 139 278 341 121 445 304 304 480 2642 5284
Green W: 65.2/109 206 82 209 305 96 395 261 230 406 2190 4380
Handicap 11 17 15 5 13 7 1 9 3
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 36 72
Handicap (W) 11 17 15 1 13 7 5 9 3

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Architect Erik Larsen (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Plaza Itapema GC
Plaza Itapema Golf Course
Itapema, Santa Catarina
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Reserva Camboriu GC
Reserva Camboriu Golf Club
Camboriú, Santa Catarina
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Floripa Golf Club
Florianopolis, Santa Catarina
0.0
0
Write Review
Jurere GC
Jurere Golf Club
Florianópolis, Santa Catarina
0.0
0
Write Review
