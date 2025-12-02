ANARA Binh Tien Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7091 yards
Slope 142
Rating 74.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7091 yards
|74.6
|142
|Blue
|72
|6774 yards
|72.8
|139
|White
|72
|6295 yards
|70.8
|135
|Gold (W)
|72
|5795 yards
|73.1
|131
|Gold
|72
|5795 yards
|68.6
|130
|Red (W)
|72
|4995 yards
|68.7
|123
Scorecard for ANARA Binh Tien Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.6/142
|432
|416
|547
|366
|197
|629
|443
|170
|345
|3545
|394
|585
|366
|159
|384
|558
|219
|416
|465
|3546
|7091
|Blue M: 72.8/139
|400
|397
|527
|338
|182
|604
|432
|156
|334
|3370
|376
|563
|349
|154
|373
|538
|205
|397
|449
|3404
|6774
|White M: 70.8/135
|368
|372
|513
|315
|160
|565
|397
|141
|302
|3133
|339
|534
|318
|135
|341
|499
|188
|381
|427
|3162
|6295
|Gold M: 68.6/130 W: 73.1/131
|353
|337
|435
|294
|146
|525
|373
|133
|281
|2877
|298
|488
|293
|113
|324
|478
|165
|358
|401
|2918
|5795
|Red W: 68.7/123
|281
|295
|419
|238
|123
|475
|301
|113
|224
|2469
|247
|459
|246
|92
|275
|432
|115
|307
|353
|2526
|4995
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|13
|7
|1
|3
|15
|17
|10
|6
|16
|18
|12
|2
|14
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Architect Kevin Ramsey (2022) David Dale (2022)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - VND 400000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
