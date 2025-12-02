Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
ANARA Binh Tien Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7091 yards
Slope 142
Rating 74.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7091 yards 74.6 142
Blue 72 6774 yards 72.8 139
White 72 6295 yards 70.8 135
Gold (W) 72 5795 yards 73.1 131
Gold 72 5795 yards 68.6 130
Red (W) 72 4995 yards 68.7 123
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.6/142 432 416 547 366 197 629 443 170 345 3545 394 585 366 159 384 558 219 416 465 3546 7091
Blue M: 72.8/139 400 397 527 338 182 604 432 156 334 3370 376 563 349 154 373 538 205 397 449 3404 6774
White M: 70.8/135 368 372 513 315 160 565 397 141 302 3133 339 534 318 135 341 499 188 381 427 3162 6295
Gold M: 68.6/130 W: 73.1/131 353 337 435 294 146 525 373 133 281 2877 298 488 293 113 324 478 165 358 401 2918 5795
Red W: 68.7/123 281 295 419 238 123 475 301 113 224 2469 247 459 246 92 275 432 115 307 353 2526 4995
Handicap 9 5 11 13 7 1 3 15 17 10 6 16 18 12 2 14 8 4
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022
Architect Kevin Ramsey (2022) David Dale (2022)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - VND 400000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms
Nearby Courses
KN Golf Links - The Oasis: #9
KN Golf Links - The Oasis
Long Beach, Khanh Hoa Province
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
KN Golf Links - The Links
KN Golf Links - The Links
Long Beach, Khanh Hoa Province
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
