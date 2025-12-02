Limassol Greens Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6330 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|71
|6330 meters
|White
|71
|5908 meters
|Yellow
|71
|5414 meters
|Blue
|71
|5012 meters
|Red (W)
|71
|4531 meters
Scorecard for Limassol Greens
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.7/153
|580
|373
|214
|444
|178
|409
|317
|226
|615
|3356
|455
|182
|390
|420
|494
|377
|573
|231
|444
|3566
|6922
|White M: 72.5/149 W: 79.2/152
|558
|350
|200
|416
|170
|383
|306
|196
|582
|3161
|418
|154
|348
|399
|468
|357
|542
|211
|405
|3302
|6463
|Yellow M: 69.8/145 W: 76.2/148
|527
|317
|176
|377
|150
|349
|299
|184
|529
|2908
|376
|121
|336
|378
|432
|324
|504
|179
|362
|3012
|5920
|Blue M: 68.2/141 W: 74.2/144
|512
|294
|159
|361
|138
|320
|252
|143
|512
|2691
|361
|108
|307
|348
|409
|312
|465
|152
|329
|2791
|5482
|Red W: 70.6/137
|477
|264
|132
|335
|110
|294
|231
|131
|468
|2442
|312
|102
|285
|285
|378
|281
|422
|121
|326
|2512
|4954
|Handicap
|8
|12
|14
|4
|18
|2
|16
|10
|6
|9
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|3
|15
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Fairways 317 Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass 007
Architect Cabell B. Robinson (2025)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Limassol Greens Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Preferably soft spikes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
