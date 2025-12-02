Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Limassol Greens Golf Course

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 71
Length 6330 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 71 6330 meters
White 71 5908 meters
Yellow 71 5414 meters
Blue 71 5012 meters
Red (W) 71 4531 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Limassol Greens
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.7/153 580 373 214 444 178 409 317 226 615 3356 455 182 390 420 494 377 573 231 444 3566 6922
White M: 72.5/149 W: 79.2/152 558 350 200 416 170 383 306 196 582 3161 418 154 348 399 468 357 542 211 405 3302 6463
Yellow M: 69.8/145 W: 76.2/148 527 317 176 377 150 349 299 184 529 2908 376 121 336 378 432 324 504 179 362 3012 5920
Blue M: 68.2/141 W: 74.2/144 512 294 159 361 138 320 252 143 512 2691 361 108 307 348 409 312 465 152 329 2791 5482
Red W: 70.6/137 477 264 132 335 110 294 231 131 468 2442 312 102 285 285 378 281 422 121 326 2512 4954
Handicap 8 12 14 4 18 2 16 10 6 9 13 7 1 11 17 3 15 5
Par 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 5 35 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2025
Fairways 317 Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass 007
Architect Cabell B. Robinson (2025)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes - "Limassol Greens Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed Preferably soft spikes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
