Basa Air Base Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 3152 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|3152 yards
|35.35
|121
|Ladies (W)
|36
|3152 yards
|35.85
|123
Scorecard for Basa Air Base Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 70.7/121
|400
|406
|384
|217
|512
|326
|558
|373
|266
|3442
|6304
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|400
|406
|384
|217
|512
|326
|558
|373
|266
|3442
|6304
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - PHP 1000
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Private
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Public
Mabalacat, Central Luzon
Private/Resort
Course Layout