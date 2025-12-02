Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses

Basa Air Base Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Military
Par 36
Length 3152 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 36 3152 yards 35.35 121
Ladies (W) 36 3152 yards 35.85 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Basa Air Base Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 70.7/121 400 406 384 217 512 326 558 373 266 3442 6304
Ladies W: 71.7/123 400 406 384 217 512 326 558 373 266 3442 6304
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - PHP 1000
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Pradera Verde GCC: #18
Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club - 1/2
Prado, Central Luzon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pradera Verde GCC
Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club - 2/3
Prado, Central Luzon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pradera Verde GCC
Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club - 3/1
Prado, Central Luzon
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Garden GCC: clubhouse
Royal Garden Golf & Country Club
Angeles, Pampanga
Resort
4.0
1
Write Review
MPLI GC
MPLI Golf Course
Angeles, Pampanga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Clark Sun Valley GCC
Clark Sun Valley Golf & Country Club - Clark Course
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Clark Sun Valley GCC
Clark Sun Valley Golf & Country Club - Sun Valley Course
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Mimosa GCC
Mimosa Golf & Country Club - Mountainview Course
Angeles, Pampanga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Air Force City GC
Air Force City Golf Course
Angeles, Pampanga
Military
5.0
1
Write Review
Beverly Place GCC: #11
Beverly Place Golf & Country Club
Mexico, Pampanga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mimosa GCC
Mimosa Golf & Country Club - Acacia Lakeview Course
Angeles, Pampanga
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Fontana & Apollon Korea CC
Fontana & Apollon Korea Country Club - Mountain Course
Mabalacat, Central Luzon
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me