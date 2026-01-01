Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / Mexico / Chihuahua

Club Campestre de Parral

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Par 70
Length 6474 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 70 6474 yards 70.0 125
White 70 5994 yards 67.3 121
Yellow (W) 70 5365 yards 69.0 130
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club Campestre de Parral
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.0/125 420 152 520 157 450 415 410 370 178 3072 405 425 182 515 550 155 610 410 150 3402 6474
White M: 67.3/121 383 115 490 140 370 393 396 355 155 2797 385 385 157 485 535 144 585 386 135 3197 5994
Yellow W: 69.0/130 340 115 460 140 340 315 320 300 135 2465 355 350 135 455 480 135 500 355 135 2900 5365
Handicap 8 13 2 18 4 6 11 12 14 7 9 15 5 3 17 1 10 16
Par 4 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 34 4 4 3 5 5 3 5 4 3 36 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me