Club Campestre de Parral
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 70
Length 6474 yards
Slope 125
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|70
|6474 yards
|70.0
|125
|White
|70
|5994 yards
|67.3
|121
|Yellow (W)
|70
|5365 yards
|69.0
|130
Scorecard for Club Campestre de Parral
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.0/125
|420
|152
|520
|157
|450
|415
|410
|370
|178
|3072
|405
|425
|182
|515
|550
|155
|610
|410
|150
|3402
|6474
|White M: 67.3/121
|383
|115
|490
|140
|370
|393
|396
|355
|155
|2797
|385
|385
|157
|485
|535
|144
|585
|386
|135
|3197
|5994
|Yellow W: 69.0/130
|340
|115
|460
|140
|340
|315
|320
|300
|135
|2465
|355
|350
|135
|455
|480
|135
|500
|355
|135
|2900
|5365
|Handicap
|8
|13
|2
|18
|4
|6
|11
|12
|14
|7
|9
|15
|5
|3
|17
|1
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|34
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout