Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
Home / Courses / Asia / Bangladesh

Jolshiri Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3146 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3146 yards 35.4 121
Yellow 36 2889 yards 34.6 117
Red (W) 36 2705 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jolshiri Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 35.4/121 446 502 292 430 346 205 280 145 500 3146 3146
Yellow M: 34.6/117 415 476 246 417 296 189 259 134 457 2889 2889
Red W: 35.1/119 387 449 231 399 278 169 237 122 433 2705 2705
Handicap 1 3 8 2 5 7 6 9 4
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Architect Paul Jansen (2024)

Rentals/Services

Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Sports

Fitness
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Army GC Dhaka
Army Golf Club Dhaka
Dhaka, Dhaka Division
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kurmitola GC: #16
Kurmitola Golf Club
Dhaka, Dhaka
Semi-Private
4.0
2
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me