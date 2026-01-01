Jolshiri Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3146 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3146 yards
|35.4
|121
|Yellow
|36
|2889 yards
|34.6
|117
|Red (W)
|36
|2705 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Jolshiri Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 35.4/121
|446
|502
|292
|430
|346
|205
|280
|145
|500
|3146
|3146
|Yellow M: 34.6/117
|415
|476
|246
|417
|296
|189
|259
|134
|457
|2889
|2889
|Red W: 35.1/119
|387
|449
|231
|399
|278
|169
|237
|122
|433
|2705
|2705
|Handicap
|1
|3
|8
|2
|5
|7
|6
|9
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Architect Paul Jansen (2024)
Rentals/Services
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available SportsFitness
