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The Club at Eighteen

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About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3141 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3141 yards 35.35 121
White 36 2851 yards 34.6 117
Yellow 36 2551 yards 33.05 111
Red (W) 36 2250 yards 33.05 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for The Club at Eighteen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 461 328 212 353 485 233 322 380 367 3141 6282
White M: 69.2/117 401 311 179 312 440 207 318 345 338 2851 5702
Yellow M: 66.1/111 365 273 158 274 405 184 262 326 304 2551 5102
Red W: 66.1/105 344 258 140 244 377 108 208 303 268 2250 4500
Handicap 9 17 7 11 5 3 15 13 1
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2023

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - PKR 2000 - PKR 3500
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Showers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness
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