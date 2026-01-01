The Club at Eighteen
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3141 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3141 yards
|35.35
|121
|White
|36
|2851 yards
|34.6
|117
|Yellow
|36
|2551 yards
|33.05
|111
|Red (W)
|36
|2250 yards
|33.05
|105
Scorecard for The Club at Eighteen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|461
|328
|212
|353
|485
|233
|322
|380
|367
|3141
|6282
|White M: 69.2/117
|401
|311
|179
|312
|440
|207
|318
|345
|338
|2851
|5702
|Yellow M: 66.1/111
|365
|273
|158
|274
|405
|184
|262
|326
|304
|2551
|5102
|Red W: 66.1/105
|344
|258
|140
|244
|377
|108
|208
|303
|268
|2250
|4500
|Handicap
|9
|17
|7
|11
|5
|3
|15
|13
|1
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2023
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - PKR 2000 - PKR 3500
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Showers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
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