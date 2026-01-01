Kelab Rekreasi Seri Mahkota
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3049 yards
Slope 123
Rating 35.85
Also known as Batu Tiga Camp Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Ladies (W)
|36
|3049 yards
|35.85
|123
|Mens
|36
|3049 yards
|35.35
|121
Scorecard for Mahkota-Panglima
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 70.7/121
|380
|335
|322
|157
|540
|165
|354
|453
|375
|3081
|6098
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|380
|335
|322
|157
|540
|165
|354
|453
|375
|3081
|6098
|Handicap
|1
|13
|9
|17
|3
|15
|5
|7
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - RM30
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Practice Hole Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
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Course Layout