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Kelab Rekreasi Seri Mahkota

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About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3049 yards
Slope 123
Rating 35.85

Also known as Batu Tiga Camp Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Ladies (W) 36 3049 yards 35.85 123
Mens 36 3049 yards 35.35 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mahkota-Panglima
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 70.7/121 380 335 322 157 540 165 354 453 375 3081 6098
Ladies W: 71.7/123 380 335 322 157 540 165 354 453 375 3081 6098
Handicap 1 13 9 17 3 15 5 7 11
Par 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - RM30

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Practice Hole Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe
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$120 in tee time credits
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