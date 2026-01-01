Bellavista Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 34
Length 2608 yards
Slope 116
Rating 32.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|34
|2608 yards
|32.7
|116
|White
|34
|2466 yards
|32.15
|103
|Red (W)
|34
|2175 yards
|32.65
|115
Scorecard for Club De Campo Bellavista
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 65.4/116
|316
|111
|323
|362
|172
|344
|503
|164
|340
|2635
|5215
|White M: 64.3/103
|297
|104
|314
|343
|146
|329
|474
|149
|331
|2487
|4931
|Red W: 65.3/115
|273
|94
|279
|308
|127
|294
|414
|129
|291
|2209
|4350
|Handicap
|11
|17
|15
|3
|5
|7
|1
|13
|9
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesSauna
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis, Beach Volleyball
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