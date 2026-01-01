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Bellavista Country Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 34
Length 2608 yards
Slope 116
Rating 32.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 34 2608 yards 32.7 116
White 34 2466 yards 32.15 103
Red (W) 34 2175 yards 32.65 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Club De Campo Bellavista
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 65.4/116 316 111 323 362 172 344 503 164 340 2635 5215
White M: 64.3/103 297 104 314 343 146 329 474 149 331 2487 4931
Red W: 65.3/115 273 94 279 308 127 294 414 129 291 2209 4350
Handicap 11 17 15 3 5 7 1 13 9
Par 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 2006

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Sauna

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis, Beach Volleyball
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