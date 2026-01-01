Home / Courses / South America / Brazil / Central West Region

Cerrado Golf Club

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5478 yards
Slope 115
Rating 67.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue (18-hole) 72 5478 yards 67.1 115
White (18-hole) 72 5317 yards 66.4 113
Red (18-hole) 72 4789 yards 67.8 116
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cerrado Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 67.1/115 298 324 155 346 535 147 221 302 455 2783 5513
White M: 66.4/113 276 324 150 343 535 137 212 302 455 2734 5287
Red W: 67.8/116 271 291 130 300 420 75 200 282 424 2393 4784
Handicap 5 17 13 7 11 3 9 15 1
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+
waivedfees
10 rounds of waived fees
golf ball.svg
$120 in tee time credits
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection
redeemtrophy
Redeem GolfPass points

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me