Cerrado Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5478 yards
Slope 115
Rating 67.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue (18-hole)
|72
|5478 yards
|67.1
|115
|White (18-hole)
|72
|5317 yards
|66.4
|113
|Red (18-hole)
|72
|4789 yards
|67.8
|116
Scorecard for Cerrado Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 67.1/115
|298
|324
|155
|346
|535
|147
|221
|302
|455
|2783
|5513
|White M: 66.4/113
|276
|324
|150
|343
|535
|137
|212
|302
|455
|2734
|5287
|Red W: 67.8/116
|271
|291
|130
|300
|420
|75
|200
|282
|424
|2393
|4784
|Handicap
|5
|17
|13
|7
|11
|3
|9
|15
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
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Course Layout