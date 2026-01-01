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Paso Largo Glamping & Golf Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pazo Largo Gampling & Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens 130 160 80 150 100 235 95 160 62 1172 2344
Ladies 130 160 80 150 100 235 95 160 62 1172 2344
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 3 28 56

Course Details

Year Built 2025

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming
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$120 in tee time credits
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