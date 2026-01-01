Paso Largo Glamping & Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Pazo Largo Gampling & Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens
|130
|160
|80
|150
|100
|235
|95
|160
|62
|1172
|2344
|Ladies
|130
|160
|80
|150
|100
|235
|95
|160
|62
|1172
|2344
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|28
|56
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout