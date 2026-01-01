Gemas Golf Resort & Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 5956 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|72
|5956 yards
|72.3
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5956 yards
|73.7
|124
Scorecard for Gemas Golf Resort & Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 72.3/121
|321
|386
|482
|172
|312
|307
|439
|162
|264
|2845
|389
|328
|456
|161
|431
|367
|474
|152
|353
|3111
|5956
|Ladies W: 73.7/124
|321
|386
|482
|172
|312
|307
|439
|162
|264
|2845
|389
|328
|456
|161
|431
|367
|474
|152
|353
|3111
|5956
|Handicap
|9
|5
|3
|17
|11
|7
|1
|13
|15
|8
|14
|12
|16
|4
|6
|2
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Showers, Internet Access
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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