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Gemas Golf Resort & Country Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 5956 yards
Slope 121
Rating 72.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 72 5956 yards 72.3 121
Ladies (W) 72 5956 yards 73.7 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gemas Golf Resort & Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 72.3/121 321 386 482 172 312 307 439 162 264 2845 389 328 456 161 431 367 474 152 353 3111 5956
Ladies W: 73.7/124 321 386 482 172 312 307 439 162 264 2845 389 328 456 161 431 367 474 152 353 3111 5956
Handicap 9 5 3 17 11 7 1 13 15 8 14 12 16 4 6 2 18 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Showers, Internet Access

Available Activities

Swimming
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$120 in tee time credits
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