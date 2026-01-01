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Hann Reserve Golf Course - Dragon's Landing

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope 143
Rating 74.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7245 yards 74.7 143
Yellow 72 6769 yards 72.6 139
Blue 72 6253 yards 70.2 135
White (W) 72 5748 yards 73.2 131
Red 72 4603 yards 62.2 107
Red (W) 72 4603 yards 65.8 112
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dragon’s Landing
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.7/143 352 433 187 442 575 486 247 562 445 3729 378 342 501 436 210 607 468 182 392 3516 7245
Yellow M: 72.6/139 332 381 176 421 552 456 203 533 412 3466 360 328 491 402 190 579 418 163 372 3303 6769
Blue M: 70.2/135 306 347 147 379 519 425 173 500 386 3182 331 309 471 371 165 540 396 135 353 3071 6253
White W: 73.2/131 280 322 125 360 474 389 159 471 354 2934 331 272 434 320 142 517 384 110 304 2814 5748
Red M: 62.2/107 W: 65.8/112 227 227 101 277 379 295 130 414 284 2334 192 241 390 262 109 447 314 87 227 2269 4603
Handicap 18 5 12 7 11 1 15 17 14 10 2 16 6 4 9 3 13 8
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Architect Nicklaus (2026)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Casino, Lockers, Locker Rooms
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