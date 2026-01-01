Hann Reserve Golf Course - Dragon's Landing
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7245 yards
Slope 143
Rating 74.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7245 yards
|74.7
|143
|Yellow
|72
|6769 yards
|72.6
|139
|Blue
|72
|6253 yards
|70.2
|135
|White (W)
|72
|5748 yards
|73.2
|131
|Red
|72
|4603 yards
|62.2
|107
|Red (W)
|72
|4603 yards
|65.8
|112
Scorecard for Dragon’s Landing
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.7/143
|352
|433
|187
|442
|575
|486
|247
|562
|445
|3729
|378
|342
|501
|436
|210
|607
|468
|182
|392
|3516
|7245
|Yellow M: 72.6/139
|332
|381
|176
|421
|552
|456
|203
|533
|412
|3466
|360
|328
|491
|402
|190
|579
|418
|163
|372
|3303
|6769
|Blue M: 70.2/135
|306
|347
|147
|379
|519
|425
|173
|500
|386
|3182
|331
|309
|471
|371
|165
|540
|396
|135
|353
|3071
|6253
|White W: 73.2/131
|280
|322
|125
|360
|474
|389
|159
|471
|354
|2934
|331
|272
|434
|320
|142
|517
|384
|110
|304
|2814
|5748
|Red M: 62.2/107 W: 65.8/112
|227
|227
|101
|277
|379
|295
|130
|414
|284
|2334
|192
|241
|390
|262
|109
|447
|314
|87
|227
|2269
|4603
|Handicap
|18
|5
|12
|7
|11
|1
|15
|17
|14
|10
|2
|16
|6
|4
|9
|3
|13
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Architect Nicklaus (2026)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesCasino, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Mabalacat, Central Luzon
Private/Resort
Mabalacat, Central Luzon
Private/Resort
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Public
Angeles, Central Luzon
Resort/Private
Course Layout