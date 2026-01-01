Vineyard Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 2238 yards
Slope 91
Rating 54.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|54
|2238 yards
|54.6
|91
|Ladies (W)
|54
|2238 yards
|56.4
|89
Scorecard for Vineyard Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 54.6/91
|114
|111
|101
|137
|123
|128
|119
|135
|85
|1053
|137
|166
|92
|96
|121
|124
|159
|118
|172
|1185
|2238
|Ladies W: 56.4/89
|114
|111
|101
|137
|123
|128
|119
|135
|85
|1053
|137
|166
|92
|96
|121
|124
|159
|118
|172
|1185
|2238
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 2025
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - PHP 1000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Lipa City, Batangas
Resort/Private
Lipa City, Batangas
Resort/Private
Course Layout