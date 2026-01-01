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Vineyard Golf Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 2238 yards
Slope 91
Rating 54.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 54 2238 yards 54.6 91
Ladies (W) 54 2238 yards 56.4 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Vineyard Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 54.6/91 114 111 101 137 123 128 119 135 85 1053 137 166 92 96 121 124 159 118 172 1185 2238
Ladies W: 56.4/89 114 111 101 137 123 128 119 135 85 1053 137 166 92 96 121 124 159 118 172 1185 2238
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 2025

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - PHP 1000
Caddies Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant
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