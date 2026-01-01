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Penn Valley Golf Estate

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About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 34
Length 1517 yards
Slope 96
Rating 33.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 34 1517 yards 33.7 96
Red 34 1324 yards 33.15 95
Red (W) 34 1324 yards 34.8 99
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Penn Valley Golf Estate
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 67.4/96 95 180 110 210 187 159 240 113 223 1517 3034
Red M: 66.3/95 W: 69.6/99 91 140 95 167 180 148 185 106 212 1324 2648
Handicap 17 1 13 9 11 5 15 3 7
Par 3 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities
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