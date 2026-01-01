Penn Valley Golf Estate
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 34
Length 1517 yards
Slope 96
Rating 33.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|34
|1517 yards
|33.7
|96
|Red
|34
|1324 yards
|33.15
|95
|Red (W)
|34
|1324 yards
|34.8
|99
Scorecard for Penn Valley Golf Estate
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 67.4/96
|95
|180
|110
|210
|187
|159
|240
|113
|223
|1517
|3034
|Red M: 66.3/95 W: 69.6/99
|91
|140
|95
|167
|180
|148
|185
|106
|212
|1324
|2648
|Handicap
|17
|1
|13
|9
|11
|5
|15
|3
|7
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
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