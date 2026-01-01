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Balam Golf Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2479 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 2479 yards
Red 36 1997 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Balam Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black/White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 482 120 403 163 358 470 262 120 281 2659 5123
Blue/Red M: 65.1/103 W: 66.1/105 428 104 325 147 280 398 208 110 250 2250 4247
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17
Par 5 3 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2026

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Available Activities

Swimming
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