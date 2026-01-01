Balam Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2479 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|2479 yards
|Red
|36
|1997 yards
Scorecard for Balam Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black/White M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|482
|120
|403
|163
|358
|470
|262
|120
|281
|2659
|5123
|Blue/Red M: 65.1/103 W: 66.1/105
|428
|104
|325
|147
|280
|398
|208
|110
|250
|2250
|4247
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2026
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout