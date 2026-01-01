West Highlands Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 34
Length 2464 yards
Slope 118
Rating 30.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|34
|2464 yards
|30.8
|118
|White
|34
|2278 yards
|30.5
|112
|Red (W)
|34
|1865 yards
|29.15
|105
Scorecard for West Highlands Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 61.6/118
|301
|340
|250
|288
|466
|263
|165
|152
|180
|2405
|4927
|White M: 61.0/112
|278
|317
|238
|257
|445
|248
|149
|136
|166
|2234
|4555
|Red W: 58.3/105
|199
|278
|165
|173
|376
|192
|118
|100
|127
|1728
|3730
|Handicap
|10
|2
|14
|16
|4
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available ActivitiesSwimming
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