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West Highlands Golf Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par 34
Length 2464 yards
Slope 118
Rating 30.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 34 2464 yards 30.8 118
White 34 2278 yards 30.5 112
Red (W) 34 1865 yards 29.15 105
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West Highlands Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 61.6/118 301 340 250 288 466 263 165 152 180 2405 4927
White M: 61.0/112 278 317 238 257 445 248 149 136 166 2234 4555
Red W: 58.3/105 199 278 165 173 376 192 118 100 127 1728 3730
Handicap 10 2 14 16 4 8 12 18 6
Par 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 3 3 34 68

Course Details

Year Built 2018

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Activities

Swimming
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