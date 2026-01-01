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SG3 Par-3 Srinagarindra Course

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About

Holes 9
Type
Par 27
Length 528 yards
Slope 78
Rating 27.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 27 528 yards 27.7 78
White (W) 27 528 yards 28.5 80
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for SG3 Par 3 Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 27.7/78 W: 28.5/80 43 50 48 74 49 102 60 59 43 528 528
Handicap 9 2 1 3 6 5 4 7 8
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Walking Allowed Yes
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