SG3 Par-3 Srinagarindra Course
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 27
Length 528 yards
Slope 78
Rating 27.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|27
|528 yards
|27.7
|78
|White (W)
|27
|528 yards
|28.5
|80
Scorecard for SG3 Par 3 Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 27.7/78 W: 28.5/80
|43
|50
|48
|74
|49
|102
|60
|59
|43
|528
|528
|Handicap
|9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|5
|4
|7
|8
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Walking Allowed Yes
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Course Layout