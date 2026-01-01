Promyothee Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Military
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3322 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.55
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|3322 yards
|36.55
|123
|White
|36
|3134 yards
|35.35
|121
|Red (W)
|36
|2804 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Promyothee Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|560
|368
|158
|343
|411
|392
|530
|191
|369
|3322
|6644
|White M: 70.7/121
|544
|350
|132
|328
|390
|371
|506
|166
|347
|3134
|6268
|Red W: 70.2/119
|501
|310
|120
|278
|346
|322
|453
|140
|334
|2804
|5608
|Handicap
|17
|13
|7
|11
|1
|9
|5
|3
|15
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes - THB 60
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers
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