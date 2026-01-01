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Promyothee Golf Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Military
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3322 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.55
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3322 yards 36.55 123
White 36 3134 yards 35.35 121
Red (W) 36 2804 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Promyothee Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 560 368 158 343 411 392 530 191 369 3322 6644
White M: 70.7/121 544 350 132 328 390 371 506 166 347 3134 6268
Red W: 70.2/119 501 310 120 278 346 322 453 140 334 2804 5608
Handicap 17 13 7 11 1 9 5 3 15
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes - THB 60
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers
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