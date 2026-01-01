Kelab Rekreasi LCSB Lepar
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2794 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|36
|2794 yards
|34.6
|117
|Blue (W)
|36
|2794 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Kelab Rekreasi LCSB Lepar
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|290
|265
|190
|475
|314
|290
|490
|327
|153
|2794
|5588
|Handicap
|13
|15
|9
|1
|7
|5
|3
|11
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
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