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Kelab Rekreasi LCSB Lepar

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 2794 yards
Slope 117
Rating 34.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 2794 yards 34.6 117
Blue (W) 36 2794 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kelab Rekreasi LCSB Lepar
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 290 265 190 475 314 290 490 327 153 2794 5588
Handicap 13 15 9 1 7 5 3 11 17
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
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