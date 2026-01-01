Assinie Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2410 meters
Slope 111
Rating 34.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|35
|2410 meters
|34.5
|111
|White (W)
|35
|2410 meters
|35.0
|118
|Yellow
|35
|2145 meters
|33.1
|106
|Yellow (W)
|35
|2145 meters
|33.4
|113
|Blue
|35
|1957 meters
|32.2
|102
|Blue (W)
|35
|1957 meters
|32.3
|109
|Red
|35
|1812 meters
|31.5
|99
|Red (W)
|35
|1812 meters
|31.5
|106
Scorecard for Assinie Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White/Black M: 64.1/107
|315
|166
|470
|365
|481
|116
|302
|283
|138
|2636
|5482
|Yellow/White M: 63.9/103
|267
|129
|437
|335
|449
|110
|257
|247
|115
|2346
|4982
|Blue/Yellow M: 62.8/101 W: 64.1/101
|260
|105
|383
|289
|395
|110
|257
|247
|95
|2141
|4487
|Red/Blue W: 63.0/100
|219
|84
|383
|289
|395
|84
|236
|210
|82
|1982
|4123
|Handicap
|13
|17
|7
|9
|3
|1
|5
|11
|15
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes - mandatory
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsFootGolf
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