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Assinie Golf Club

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About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 35
Length 2410 meters
Slope 111
Rating 34.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 35 2410 meters 34.5 111
White (W) 35 2410 meters 35.0 118
Yellow 35 2145 meters 33.1 106
Yellow (W) 35 2145 meters 33.4 113
Blue 35 1957 meters 32.2 102
Blue (W) 35 1957 meters 32.3 109
Red 35 1812 meters 31.5 99
Red (W) 35 1812 meters 31.5 106
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Assinie Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White/Black M: 64.1/107 315 166 470 365 481 116 302 283 138 2636 5482
Yellow/White M: 63.9/103 267 129 437 335 449 110 257 247 115 2346 4982
Blue/Yellow M: 62.8/101 W: 64.1/101 260 105 383 289 395 110 257 247 95 2141 4487
Red/Blue W: 63.0/100 219 84 383 289 395 84 236 210 82 1982 4123
Handicap 13 17 7 9 3 1 5 11 15
Par 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 35 70

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes
Caddies Yes - mandatory
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

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