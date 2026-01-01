Koski Golf - Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 33
Length 1751 yards
Slope 103
Rating 29.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Short
|33
|1751 yards
|29.6
|103
|Short (W)
|33
|1751 yards
|30.6
|109
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Short M: 59.2/103 W: 61.2/109
|219
|202
|137
|197
|120
|230
|148
|372
|126
|1751
|3502
|Handicap
|5
|7
|13
|11
|17
|3
|9
|1
|15
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|33
|66
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available SportsFootGolf
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