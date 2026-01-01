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Koski Golf - Short Course

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About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 33
Length 1751 yards
Slope 103
Rating 29.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Short 33 1751 yards 29.6 103
Short (W) 33 1751 yards 30.6 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Short M: 59.2/103 W: 61.2/109 219 202 137 197 120 230 148 372 126 1751 3502
Handicap 5 7 13 11 17 3 9 1 15
Par 4 4 3 4 3 4 3 5 3 33 66

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Sports

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