Shambhala Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7116 yards
Slope 143
Rating 75.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|7116 yards
|75.0
|143
|White
|72
|6491 yards
|72.0
|138
|Red (W)
|72
|5182 yards
|70.0
|123
Scorecard for Shambhala Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 75.0/143
|412
|421
|534
|410
|427
|186
|437
|210
|547
|3584
|437
|208
|547
|164
|372
|406
|591
|410
|397
|3532
|7116
|White M: 72.0/138
|337
|386
|488
|410
|406
|156
|406
|190
|495
|3274
|376
|170
|489
|164
|372
|373
|514
|385
|374
|3217
|6491
|Red W: 70.0/123
|304
|307
|401
|243
|346
|139
|328
|108
|422
|2598
|323
|133
|400
|136
|209
|326
|470
|271
|316
|2584
|5182
|Handicap
|9
|11
|12
|13
|2
|8
|17
|7
|10
|4
|16
|1
|15
|18
|14
|6
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesSauna
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Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
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Course Layout