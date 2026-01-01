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Shambhala Country Club

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About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Public
Par 72
Length 7116 yards
Slope 143
Rating 75.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 7116 yards 75.0 143
White 72 6491 yards 72.0 138
Red (W) 72 5182 yards 70.0 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shambhala Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 75.0/143 412 421 534 410 427 186 437 210 547 3584 437 208 547 164 372 406 591 410 397 3532 7116
White M: 72.0/138 337 386 488 410 406 156 406 190 495 3274 376 170 489 164 372 373 514 385 374 3217 6491
Red W: 70.0/123 304 307 401 243 346 139 328 108 422 2598 323 133 400 136 209 326 470 271 316 2584 5182
Handicap 9 11 12 13 2 8 17 7 10 4 16 1 15 18 14 6 5 3
Par 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 100000
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Sauna
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